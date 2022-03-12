Thomasville National Bank Purchases 171 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $22,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,199 shares of company stock worth $38,010,875. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.06. 5,171,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.