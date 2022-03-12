Thomasville National Bank Has $722,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3,189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $196.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.98 and a 200-day moving average of $217.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

