Thomasville National Bank Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $795.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $927.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $929.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 169,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.27, for a total value of $167,803,771.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.