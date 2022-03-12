Thomasville National Bank Acquires 3,941 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 418.10, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

