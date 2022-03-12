Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Trading 90.5% Higher

Shares of Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) traded up 90.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.16. 920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGMGF)

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

