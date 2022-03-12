TheStreet Lowers Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Huttig Building Products stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. Huttig Building Products has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $247.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.52.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Huttig Building Products by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 676,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Huttig Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

