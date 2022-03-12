THEKEY (TKY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $22,412.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000235 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 79.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

