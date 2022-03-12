The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 131,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,183. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

