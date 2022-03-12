The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.570-$1.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $38.18. 131,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,183. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

