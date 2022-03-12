The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Reduced by Enterprise Trust & Investment Co

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $21,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.22. 7,085,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $127.04 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

