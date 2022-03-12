The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,085,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,806,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $127.04 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $346.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.