The Mexico Fund, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MXF)

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

The Mexico Fund has decreased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Mexico Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The Mexico Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Mexico Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Get Rating ) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Mexico Fund were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

