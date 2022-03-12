The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $37.36. 4,721,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,213,289. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.45. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.