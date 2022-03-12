The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $133.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.58.

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 869,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.10. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

