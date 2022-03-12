Terra 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.52 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. Terra has a total market cap of $33.43 billion and approximately $2.52 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $89.39 or 0.00228839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 771,774,070 coins and its circulating supply is 373,968,929 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

