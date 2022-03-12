Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.88. 2,029,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.78. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

