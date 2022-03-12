Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 50.1% in February

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,283. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.