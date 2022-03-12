Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.87

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0362 per share. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIM. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 222.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,267 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $12,124,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 583,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 411,484 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,042,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 1,128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 306,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 281,679 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

