Telos (TLOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.82 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 11th. Telos has a market capitalization of $232.51 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00002194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Telos has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

