TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 63.1% from the February 13th total of 121,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 632,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,591,285. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
