Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$53.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

