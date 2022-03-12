Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.86.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$53.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.71. The firm has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$21.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

