Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$56.00 and last traded at C$55.42, with a volume of 4003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Richard Lindsay sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.80, for a total value of C$9,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,118,004.80. Also, Senior Officer Alexander Christopher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.14, for a total value of C$702,816.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,000 shares of company stock worth $10,507,566.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

