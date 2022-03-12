Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.28.

TECK opened at $41.86 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $42.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,516,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teck Resources by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 101,066 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Teck Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,548,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 246,330 shares during the period. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

