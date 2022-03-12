TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Shares of DOO opened at C$81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

