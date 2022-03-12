TD Securities Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$115.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a C$127.00 price objective for the company. CIBC increased their price target on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform overweight rating on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$132.70.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOO opened at C$81.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.34. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.