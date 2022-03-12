TD Securities Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$51.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$32.40 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$23.16 and a 1 year high of C$47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$874.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.57.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

