Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 61,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,074,814 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGB. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.04.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $595.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 2.21.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,337,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.