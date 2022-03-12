TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.74. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 69,639 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAL. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.