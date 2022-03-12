T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $12.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $5,688,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

