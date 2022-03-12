Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC) Insider Purchases £44,720 in Stock

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating) insider Robert Hutchinson purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 172 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £44,720 ($58,595.39).
Shares of SYNC opened at GBX 180 ($2.36) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 190.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.07. Syncona Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 154 ($2.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 272.49 ($3.57).
Syncona Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.