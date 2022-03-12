SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.17. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.23% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

