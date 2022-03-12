Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Super League Gaming by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

