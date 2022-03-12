Super League Gaming (SLGG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Super League Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Keller purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 61,386 shares of company stock worth $147,101 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SLGG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th.
About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)
Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.