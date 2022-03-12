Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. Sun Communities also reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

NYSE SUI traded down $3.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.44. The company had a trading volume of 313,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities has a one year low of $143.79 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.90 and its 200-day moving average is $194.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,128,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after acquiring an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 873,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,769,000 after acquiring an additional 683,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

