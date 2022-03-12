Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.31.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

