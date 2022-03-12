Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NASDAQ SMMF remained flat at $$25.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 32.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

