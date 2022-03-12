Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.
NASDAQ SMMF remained flat at $$25.21 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,362. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)
