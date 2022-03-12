SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Shares Down 3.5%

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 13,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 15,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a PE ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

About SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd. and changed its name to SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. in October 2018. SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

