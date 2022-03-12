Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

SDIG stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. 377,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

