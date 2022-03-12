StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wilhelmina International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

