StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.
About VEON (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
