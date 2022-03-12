StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $644.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in VEON by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VEON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

