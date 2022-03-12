StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

