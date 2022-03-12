StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

FWP stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

