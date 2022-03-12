StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.63% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 140,790 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 73,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.39% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

