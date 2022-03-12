StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cemtrex by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

