StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Alimera Sciences by 170.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences (Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.