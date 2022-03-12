StockNews.com Downgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Hold

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark started coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
El Pollo Loco stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 786,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,693. The company has a market capitalization of $417.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.
In other news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
