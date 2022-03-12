Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 533,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

