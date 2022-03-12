Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.730-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Steven Madden from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

SHOO traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 533,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,105. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.