Steve Wadey Acquires 50 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey acquired 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.89).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £152.54 ($199.87).

QQ stock opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.86) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 236 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.77).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 320 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.31) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.39) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 340 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 406 ($5.32).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

