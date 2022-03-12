Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $775,950.21 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

STEM opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after buying an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,299,000 after buying an additional 604,283 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,628,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,825,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,378,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Stem by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

