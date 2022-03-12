State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,045 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $150.66 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

