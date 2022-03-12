State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 405 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.02 and a twelve month high of $189.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

