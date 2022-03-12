StableUSD (USDS) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, StableUSD has traded flat against the US dollar. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and approximately $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105415 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

